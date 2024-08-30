The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emegrging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since. When Glaswegians think of the city in the 1980s there are celebrity names that they will instantly think of, remember the fashion that they used to wear or the music that they were listening to.
Here is a look back at Glasgow celebrities in the 1980s- a defining era for the city.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.