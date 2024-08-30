Glasgow Celebrities back in time: 20 pictures of Glaswegian famous faces in the 1980s

These are 20 pictures of Glasgow celebrities when they were younger during the 1980s

The 1980s was a decade like no other in Glasgow - from the new and trendy nightlife scene opening up, to the sub-cultures emegrging that have been a long-standing feature of Glasgow ever since. When Glaswegians think of the city in the 1980s there are celebrity names that they will instantly think of, remember the fashion that they used to wear or the music that they were listening to.

Here is a look back at Glasgow celebrities in the 1980s- a defining era for the city.

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri pictured at Werchter Festival in 1989.

1. Sharleen Spiteri

Texas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri pictured at Werchter Festival in 1989. | Getty Images

The Bluebells met through punk rock and hanging about gigs and record shops such a Listen, Bloggs and Bruces in Glasgow city centre. Brothers Ken and David had a Punk Band called Raw Deal who played at the Mars Bar in Glasgow where they first met Russell Irvine and Bobby Bluebell.

2. The Bluebells

The Bluebells met through punk rock and hanging about gigs and record shops such a Listen, Bloggs and Bruces in Glasgow city centre. Brothers Ken and David had a Punk Band called Raw Deal who played at the Mars Bar in Glasgow where they first met Russell Irvine and Bobby Bluebell. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas pictured in May 1985.

3. Charlie Nicholas

Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas pictured in May 1985. | Getty Images

Simple Minds pictured on stage at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1983.

4. Simple Minds

Simple Minds pictured on stage at the Barrowland Ballroom in 1983. | Supplied

