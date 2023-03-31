“What do you say about a town that dances, sings, plays and jokes differently from everybody else? The winner of this Award will have to be a nutter like me…”

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival has officially announced the shortlisted nominees for the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award which will be presented at the Festival’s Closing Gala held at the King’s Theatre on Sunday April 2.

The independent panel met on Wednesday March 29 to consider the nominations and are proud to announce the shortlisted nominees who they believe most personifies the Spirit of Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sir Billy Connolly said about the award: “Glasgow defies description. Many great men and women have tried to describe its spirit and failed miserably. What do you say about a town that dances, sings, plays and jokes differently from everybody else? The winner of this Award will have to be a nutter like me…”

Most Popular

The panel is comprised of The Lord Provost, Jacqueline McLaren; Herald Editor Catherine Salmond; Broadcaster Janice Forsyth; STV’s Laura Boyd; Radio Presenter and Podcaster Aarti Joshi; Lost Glasgow’s Norry Wilson; Channel 4’s Laura Marks; and comedian/actors Sanjeev Kohli, Greg Hemphill, Elaine C Smith, and Karen Dunbar.

Out of 37 nominations, the judges have shortlisted 6 nominees and made a recommendation to Sir Billy Connolly, who will ultimately decide the winner of the award in his name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shortlisted nominees are:

Scott Agnew

Paul Black

Janey Godley

Craig Hill

Kieran Hodgson

Susie McCabe

In addition to the six shortlisted nominees, the Judges always wanted to give special commendation to comedians Laura Quinn Goh, Krystal Evans and Chris Forbes, with particular reference to his fantastic work alongside Judy Murray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Festival Director Krista MacDonald commented on the nominees: “It is so exciting to be able to announce the nominees for the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award.