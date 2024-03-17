Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.
The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.
Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.
1. Wet Wet Wet
Wet Wet Wet in a cafe in Glasgow, 1987. L-R Tommy Cunningham, Marti Pellow, Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell.
2. Lloyd Cole
Lloyd Cole pictured in Glasgow in 1985.
3. Sheena Easton
Scottish pop singer Sheena Easton had her first hit with 'Modern Girl' in 1980 and followed it with 'Morning Train (Nine to Five)' which reached number one in America. In the mid eighties she collaborated with Prince and has spent much of her career in America where she appeared on Broadway in 'Les Miserables' (1991).
4. The Blue Nile
The Blue Nile pictured back in the eighties.
