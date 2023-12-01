As we arrive into December, plenty of people will be heading out for a Christmas night out with either their work colleagues or friends.
Although you might have already got your tables booked, we asked our readers which Glasgow celebrities they would invite to a Christmas party with over 100 people getting back to us. Take a look at our list of 18 Glasgow celebrities that were the most popular picks amongst our readers and let us know if there is anyone else you would have along!
1. Jack and Victor
Although fictional characters, many of our readers fancy two for the price of one when it comes to inviting Glasgow celebrities round to a Christmas party with Still Game characters Jack and Victor being amongst our most popular choices. Photo: Still Game
2. Billy Connolly
It's no surprise that plenty of our readers would invite the Big Yin himself around to a Christmas party - you'd be expected to get plenty of laughs and great stories.
3. Karen Dunbar
Karen Dunbar would likely be an absolute hoot if you invited her around for a Christmas party with the comedian being best known for her roles in the sitcom Chewin' the Fat. Photo: BBC Scotland
4. Lewis Capaldi
To provide some music to get the party going, a lot of our readers said they would love to invite Lewis Capaldi to a Christmas party. Photo: Photo: Third Party