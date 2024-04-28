Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

1 . Texas An early picture of Texas back in 1989 which was the same year the band released their debut album 'Southside'.

2 . Angus and Malcom Young An early photo of brothers Angus and Malcolm Young who ere born and raised in Cranhill at 6 Skerryvore Road in their formative years.

3 . Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet in a cafe in Glasgow, 1987. L-R Tommy Cunningham, Marti Pellow, Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell.

4 . Lloyd Cole Lloyd Cole pictured in Glasgow in 1985.