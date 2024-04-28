Glasgow Celebrities back in time: 30 pictures of Glaswegian celebrities when they were young

From Billy Connolly to Bobby Gillespie - here's 30 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities in their younger days

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 10:40 BST

Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

An early picture of Texas back in 1989 which was the same year the band released their debut album 'Southside'.

1. Texas

An early photo of brothers Angus and Malcolm Young who ere born and raised in Cranhill at 6 Skerryvore Road in their formative years.

2. Angus and Malcom Young

Wet Wet Wet in a cafe in Glasgow, 1987. L-R Tommy Cunningham, Marti Pellow, Graeme Clark, Neil Mitchell.

3. Wet Wet Wet

Lloyd Cole pictured in Glasgow in 1985.

4. Lloyd Cole

