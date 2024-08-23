Glasgow Celebrities back in time: 35 pictures of Glaswegian celebrities when they were young

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 13:05 BST

From Billy Connolly to Bobby Gillespie - here's 35 pictures of some of Glasgow's biggest celebrities in their younger days

Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days.

1. Clare Grogan

Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003.

2. Franz Ferdinand

Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003. | Getty Images

A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom.

3. David Hayman

A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom. | IMDB

An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera.

4. Aztec Camera

An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

