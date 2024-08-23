Glasgow has produced its fair share of talent over the years with many famous faces having been born, brought up or had some sort of connection to the city.

The city has a rich history of being a creative spot which has meant that some of the finest bands and musicians that Scotland has produced have hailed from the dear green place.

Here's a look back at some of these Glasgow celebrities at the beginning of their career and throughout it as they have become familiar household names.

1 . Clare Grogan Altered Images lead singer Clare Grogan pictured in the early days. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.

2 . Franz Ferdinand Portrait of Scottish indie band Franz Ferdinand (Alex Kapranos, Nick McCarthy, Bob Hardy and Paul Thomson) in June 2003. | Getty Images

3 . David Hayman A young David Hayman pictured in the 1981 film A Sense of Freedom. | IMDB

4 . Aztec Camera An early photograph taken of East Kilbride band Aztec Camera. | © Harry Papadopoulos, courtesy Street Level Photoworks.