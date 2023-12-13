Let us take you back to Christmas time in Glasgow and some of the most popular shops to visit

Glasgow is famed for its shopping streets with the likes of Sauchiehall Street, Buchanan Street and Argyle Street being instantly recognisable to any generation of Glaswegian.

As we quickly approach Christmas, we've taken a look back through the archives at some lost Glasgow shops that only a certain generation of Glaswegian will remember.

So whether you went to visit Santa at Lewis's department store on Argyle Street or popped into Marks and Spencer on Sauchiehall Street, here are some the shops Glasgow really misses at Christmas.

1 . Lewis's Lewis's department store was a mainstay on Argyle Street for decades with many Glaswegians having fond memories of climbing the stairs at Lewis's and waiting in a long queue to meet Santa Claus. The windows at Lewis's were an absolute draw for everyone. Photo: TSPL

2 . John Smith Bookshop If you were looking to pick up a great book for Christmas in Glasgow, you would head to the John Smith Bookshop on St Vincent Street which closed in 2000. Photo: Robert Perry

3 . Rowans From overcoats to underwear, suits to shirts and collars, the discerning gentleman could rely on Rowans who was more specialist than Copland and Lye. Photo: TSPL