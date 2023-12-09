Register
Glasgow Christmas back in time: Over 60 years of history in 18 pictures

We take a look back at how Glasgow has celebrated Christmas over the years

Declan McConville
Glasgow is a special place during the festive season with some of the city's most prominent streets being lit up with Christmas lights.

We've taken a look through the archive to discover the changing face of Glasgow at Christmas with shoppers still heading out in their droves to hit the shops in the city centre.

From George Square to Buchanan Street, here's a look back at Christmas in Glasgow.

The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season.

The famous George Square, covered in snow during the 1962 festive season. Photo: TSPL

The Christmas tree in Glasgow Central Station, December 1965.

The Christmas tree in Glasgow Central Station, December 1965. Photo: Gordon Rule

George Square sees its Christmas lights turned on in 1987.

George Square sees its Christmas lights turned on in 1987. Photo: TSPL

Christmas shoppers in Argyle Street.

Christmas shoppers in Argyle Street. Photo: TSPL

