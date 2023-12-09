Glasgow Christmas back in time: Over 60 years of history in 18 pictures
We take a look back at how Glasgow has celebrated Christmas over the years
Glasgow is a special place during the festive season with some of the city's most prominent streets being lit up with Christmas lights.
We've taken a look through the archive to discover the changing face of Glasgow at Christmas with shoppers still heading out in their droves to hit the shops in the city centre.
From George Square to Buchanan Street, here's a look back at Christmas in Glasgow.
