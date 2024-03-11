Glasgow Film Festival celebrated their 20th anniversary this year with many famous faces appearing on the Rose Street red carpet.
It was also a special year for the Glasgow Film Theatre as they marked 50 years of being called the GFT. Many notable faces have made appearances at the cinema over the years such as Alan Rickman and Peter Capaldi with these being some of the most notable people at the festival this year.
1. Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen appeared on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival for the UK premiere of The Dead Don't Hurt.
2. Opening gala
Graham Norton, Jean Johansson & Garry Lamont appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival 2024 opening gala.
3. George MacKay
Actor George MacKay on the red carpet on Rose Street for the Scottish premiere of The Beast.
4. Dale Dickey
Hollywood actress Dale Dickey attended the Scottish premier of The G at Glasgow Film Festival.