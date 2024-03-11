Glasgow Film Festival 2024: 34 famous faces who appeared on the red carpet in Glasgow

Some of the celebrities which appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival in 2024

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 11th Mar 2024, 13:41 GMT

Glasgow Film Festival celebrated their 20th anniversary this year with many famous faces appearing on the Rose Street red carpet.

It was also a special year for the Glasgow Film Theatre as they marked 50 years of being called the GFT. Many notable faces have made appearances at the cinema over the years such as Alan Rickman and Peter Capaldi with these being some of the most notable people at the festival this year.

Viggo Mortensen appeared on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival for the UK premiere of The Dead Don't Hurt.

1. Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen appeared on the red carpet at the Glasgow Film Festival for the UK premiere of The Dead Don't Hurt.

Graham Norton, Jean Johansson & Garry Lamont appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival 2024 opening gala.

2. Opening gala

Graham Norton, Jean Johansson & Garry Lamont appeared at the Glasgow Film Festival 2024 opening gala.

Actor George MacKay on the red carpet on Rose Street for the Scottish premiere of The Beast.

3. George MacKay

Actor George MacKay on the red carpet on Rose Street for the Scottish premiere of The Beast.

Hollywood actress Dale Dickey attended the Scottish premier of The G at Glasgow Film Festival.

4. Dale Dickey

Hollywood actress Dale Dickey attended the Scottish premier of The G at Glasgow Film Festival.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleGlasgowFilm