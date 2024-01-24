The pictures - one of the great Glaswegians pass times ever since they figured out how to make film move - what more could one want after a 12 hour shift bolting a massive steel ship together than checking out the latest film.

When we as Glaswegians think of the pictures, it's likely that the GFT comes to mind. It's one of the oldest and most respected theatres in Scotland, and somewhere most Glasgow residents have been at least once in their life. Back when the Glasgow Film Theatre building first opened in 1939, Glaswegians went to the cinema on average 51 times a year, compared to 35 times for the rest of Scotland, and 21 times in England. Cinemas could be found all over the place, there were around 114 in all, with a total seating capacity of around 175,000.

GFT's predecessor, the Cosmo, was Scotland's first arts cinema and only the second purpose-built arthouse in Britain, after the Curzon Mayfair in London. Opened on 18 May 1939, it was also the last cinema to be built in Glasgow before the outbreak of the second world war. The GFT would take over the Rose Street premises 35 years later in 1974.

This year Glasgow Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary alongside the GFT's 50th birthday, so you can expect a very special showcase - check out all the details here.

Here are 8 old pictures of the Glasgow Film Theatre (and the Cosmo!) to celebrate the arthouse cinemas 50th birthday.

1 . Before the GFT Before Glasgow Film Theatre was the GFT, it was the Cosmo.

2 . The Cosmo from Rose Street A view of the old Cosmo Cinema from Rose Street in 1970. (Pic: Glasgow City Archive)

3 . Cosmo from Sauchiehall Street (1970) A view of the old Cosmo from Sauchiehall Street in 1970. (Pic: Glasgow City Archives)

4 . At the pictures Queues form for the latest flick at the Cosmo back in 1960.