Glasgow Gift Guide: 23 best independent Glasgow shops for Christmas presents
Glasgow has a great selection of independent retailers to choose from this Christmas
As we head into December, you might still be looking to get your Christmas shopping sorted with Glasgow having a great selection of independent retailers to choose from.
No matter what you are looking for, one of these self-standing shops is sure to have you covered with them stocking everything from AC/DC albums to porcelain objects and stylish clothing.
Forget supporting the big brands - you can find something much more personal, and much more Glaswegian, at any of these 23 independent shops right on your doorstep.