Glasgow Gift Guide: 23 best independent Glasgow shops for Christmas presents

Glasgow has a great selection of independent retailers to choose from this Christmas

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT

As we head into December, you might still be looking to get your Christmas shopping sorted with Glasgow having a great selection of independent retailers to choose from.

No matter what you are looking for, one of these self-standing shops is sure to have you covered with them stocking everything from AC/DC albums to porcelain objects and stylish clothing.

Forget supporting the big brands - you can find something much more personal, and much more Glaswegian, at any of these 23 independent shops right on your doorstep.

1. Social Recluse

2. Monorail Music

3. The Good Spirits Co

4. Ripe Mags

