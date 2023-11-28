Glasgow Gift Guide: 23 best independent Glasgow shops for Christmas presents

Glasgow has a great selection of independent retailers to choose from this Christmas

As we head into December, you might still be looking to get your Christmas shopping sorted with Glasgow having a great selection of independent retailers to choose from.

No matter what you are looking for, one of these self-standing shops is sure to have you covered with them stocking everything from AC/DC albums to porcelain objects and stylish clothing.

Forget supporting the big brands - you can find something much more personal, and much more Glaswegian, at any of these 23 independent shops right on your doorstep.

1 . Social Recluse Social Recluse can be found on King Street who stock cool t-shirts and prints which would make for the perfect gift for any football or music fan in your life.

2 . Monorail Music If you are looking to pick up an album this Christmas, head down to Monorail Music where you'll be sure to pick up some cracking new vinyl.

3 . The Good Spirits Co The Good Spirits Co have three premises across Glasgow that specialise in craft spirits and cocktails. Pick up a bottle of whisky or gin for someone special!

4 . Ripe Mags Ripe Mags can be found in the famous Barras Market where you can visit them on a Saturday or Sunday to browse through their stock of magazines and photobooks.