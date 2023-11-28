Glasgow Gift Guide: 9 of the all-time best Glasgow albums for Christmas Gifts

If you are looking to give someone special the perfect Christmas day soundtrack we have you covered with some of the best albums from Glasgow which would make for a special gift.

From all time classics that no Glasgow record collection should be without to albums which were game changers for bands we've compiled a list of some of the best all-time albums from Glasgow.

An album is so much more than a box of chocolates or a pair of socks, as you may discover a whole new world or fall in love with a band you might of not really heard of meaning you need to have a look through this list.

1 . Hats - The Blue Nile Hats was released in 1989 and was The Blue Nile's second studio album release. It contains the singles ‘The Downtown Lights’, ‘Headlights on the Parade’ and ‘Saturday Night’ which makes it a practically perfect album that would make for the perfect Christmas gift for any music fan in your life.

2 . You Could Have it So Much Better - Franz Ferdinand Franz Ferdinand's first UK number-one album would make for a brilliant Christmas gift. Turning up the volume on 'Do You Want To' will really get the festive party started.

3 . Screamadelica - Primal Scream Every Glasgow record collection should have a copy of Primal Scream's Screamadelica which is brilliant from start to finish. On vinyl, this is a cracking piece to have in your collection for the cover alone which is instantly recognisable.

4 . New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) - Simple Minds Simple Minds are set to play two huge gigs in Glasgow in 2024, so if you are looking for the perfect way to introduce someone to the band why not get them a copy of New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) with dazzling tracks such as 'Promised You A Miracle' and 'Glittering Prize'.