Everyone likes to receive a book at Christmas, and for those friends and relatives who aren't too keen on fiction why not pick up an autobiography for them this year.
Some of the hottest autobiographies on the market this festive season include Britney Spears, Rory Stewart and Bernie Taupin but why not go for something that has a Glasgow connection.
You can find out the real stores of some of the city's most famous celebrities as the likes of Billy Connolly, Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and Lulu discuss their early upbringings in Glasgow.
1. Tenement Kid
"Born into a working class Glaswegian family in the summer of 1961, Bobby's memoirs begin in the district of Springburn, soon to be evacuated in Edward Heath's brutal slum clearances. Leaving school at 16 and going to work as a printers' apprentice, Bobby's rock n roll epiphany arrives like a bolt of lightning shining from Phil Lynott's mirrored pickguard at his first gig at the Apollo in Glasgow."
2. Windswept & Interesting
"Born in a tenement flat in Glasgow in 1942, orphaned by the age of 4, and a survivor of appalling abuse at the hands of his own family, Billy's life is a remarkable story of success against all the odds. Billy found his escape first as an apprentice welder in the shipyards of the River Clyde before going on to stardom."
3. Lulu: I Don't Want To Fight
" At the age of 15, in 1964, Lulu - born Marie Lawrie in Glasgow - was already a star with her international hit song 'Shout'. At 18 she stole hearts as an English schoolgirl to Sidney Poitier's teacher with the movie hit 'To Sir With Love'. At 21, she married a Bee Gee, Maurice Gibb, and tied as winner of the Eurovision Song Contest with 'Boom-Bang-a-Bang'. Yet in 1993 she reached No.1 with 'Relight My Fire' (with Take That). Nearly forty years at the top of the showbiz tree, Lulu has never been afraid to experiment with new trends, and her book reflects the daring that took a girl from a Glasgow tenement to international stardom."
4. Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography
Alex Ferguson is one of the most recognisable figures in the football world that reflects on his life and career throughout his autobiography from the early days in the tough shipyard areas of Govan to achieving success at Aberdeen and Manchester United. It's the perfect gift for any sport fan in your life.