We stayed at the Hilton Glasgow and this is what we thought of the city centre hotel.

Glasgow’s monolithic Hilton building is one that I’ve often passed on the motorway and wondered exactly what it would be like to stay there. Thankfully, I was recently invited to spend the night there to see what it was all about.

The first thing you notice is the lobby. When I say it is jaw-dropping, I really mean it. Complete with a spacious seating area and one of the largest light fixtures I think I’ve ever seen, it’s a warm welcome before you even get to speak to the staff.

That’s where the place really comes to life, with a group of staff who can’t do enough for you. From reception to the cleaners I met on my way to my room, each of them were bright and cheery, despite it being the greyest of Glasgow days, and more than happy to help.

The rooms themselves were just as impressive. I was staying in an Executive King Room on the 19th floor, which gave some great views over the Clyde and the rest of the city. These rooms are stunningly decorated and really well accommodated for.

One of the things that sets the Hilton apart from many of the city’s other hotels is its Executive Lounge. This ultra-stylish area off the lobby feels more like a high end bar than a space to drink coffee and tap away at the laptop.

Beer and wine is on offer during the hours of 5-7pm, with small plates also available. I opted for a plate of Italian meats alongside a plate of hummus and crostini, which wouldn’t have been out of place at some of the city’s finer food spots.

All that teed me up nicely to head out from the hotel to explore Glasgow’s nightlife. It’s another well located hotel, with Sauchiehall Street just a stones throw away. After grabbing some food in the city centre, and a couple of drinks at one of my favourite haunts - the Griffin - on the walk back, I was back to the room without getting too soaked by the rain.

But this hotel is equally as good if you’re heading west, either to the West End or to a gig at the Hydro or SECC. You’ll be at the Hydro in around 20 minutes walking or 10 minutes by car.

If you’re heading to the hotel via public transport, Glasgow Central is less than 15 minutes walking - making it really well located.

In the morning, I made my way down to breakfast, which I was able to eat in the Executive Lounge. It was an example of some of the best of Scottish produce, which is no mean feat in a serve yourself style set up. Nothing felt like it had been out for too long, or that it was over cooked.

All in, Glasgow’s Hilton is one of the shining examples of luxury hotels in the city. Its rooms and its classy touches all make it the perfect place to stay if you’re visiting the city and want your experience of the city to start from the second you check-in.

Hiton Glasgow. 1 William Street, Glasgow G3 8HT

Callum McCormack was a guest of Hilton for the purpose of review.