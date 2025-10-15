We catch up with Iona Lynch of Cliffords ahead of their gig on Sunday, 9 November at King Tuts.

They have been described as one of Ireland’s next great guitar bands. Cliffords are set to play King Tuts this November after a storming set at TRNMT 2025.

The Cork four-piece released their most recent EP, Salt of the Lee, in May and are tipped to be the next big thing to come out of the fertile Irish music scene that has spawned Fontaines D.C., Kneecap, CMAT and many others.

We caught up with Iona Lynch from the band to hear about how how the Cork scene has exploded and to answer the big question; Beamish or Guinness.

Cork-based four-piece Cliffords. The band will play at King Tuts on Sunday, 9 November. | Supplied

Glasgow World: I caught you at TRNSMT during the summer there and thought you were brilliant. Wow was that?

Iona Lynch: Yeah, that was our last Glasgow show. That was great, that was a really great time. Most of my family were over to see the show. So we had a really good couple of days in Glasgow. We did King Tuts a few months before, I believe. But I'm not sure when that was. Sometime in the summer.

GW So you were well aware of King Tuts?

IL: I was kind of aware of it. My dad always used to talk about it before. So I was quite aware of it before we ever played there and it's a great venue, and we had a really good time that time. I think West Side Cowboy played as well. Who are an amazing band.

GW Obviously, Cliffords are from Cork. I was over in Cork over the summer and just absolutely fell in love with the place. What is the music scene like in Cork at the moment?

IL: Ah, it's amazing in Ireland right now, but especially in Cork. I mean, two years ago was when we were gigging a lot, mainly in Cork. And that was a really special time and a really special music scene bands like Cardinals and Pebbledash, the Love Buzz were around. We were all playing this venue called Fred Zeppelins.

It’s a big building with big red flames off the top of it. It's kind of a pretty poor looking and sounding and smelling venue, but it's a really great time. And it's kind of a metal pub, but it lets anyone play and that's what was so great about it.

What was so great about our scene is we didn't seem to be as competitive as Dublin, because we simply had less venues to play. There were less bands and there was no interest from any industry. No one from Cork had been signed since, I don't know, maybe Microdisney or Sultans of Ping, to my knowledge anyway. So that wasn't even something we thought about. Whereas Dublin bands had seen the Fontaines and the Murder Capitals coming out. And those were the big bands, and that seemed completely separate to us.

So we kind of never worried about any industry, or what we were going to sound like, or who was going to hear us, because we kind of just thought that if the people of Cork liked us, then that’s all that mattered.

GW: One of the things that’s quite prominent in Cork is the idea of the Rebel City and not wanting to be seen as the second city in Ireland. Is there a bit of competitiveness between Cork and Dublin’s music scene?

IL: I mean, there's not really a competition when you're better! [laughs]. Up until very recently, I wouldn't have spent much time in Dublin, but it's a beautiful city in its own right.

But I think Cork within our history. We were the rebels, and we were the Rebel County, and we call ourselves the real capital of Ireland. People always make fun of Cork people because, and I like to lean into the bit a lot, I think it's really funny where, it's like a day out of Cork is a day wasted.

Or my dad always says every time he meets someone who's not from Cork, a little part of his heart breaks. People from Cork think we're the best people like God gives to Earth. And, yeah, I think it's just a bit that we kind of do. But I think if this is the rest of Ireland

GW: I think I think we can sympathise with that in Glasgow, with the relationship between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

IL: I spent most of my time in Edinburgh beforehand, but the more time I spent in Glasgow. I really love the city.

GW: There seems to be so much amazing, different music coming out of Ireland at the moment, why do you think that is?

IL: I mean, I think it's always been like this. I think that what's happening right now is a bit of a cultural revival around Irishness, and what it is to be Irish is.

Lots of Irish bands are really leaning into that, whereas before, I think maybe it was like, because it was during recession times or something, it wasn't really seen to be that cool. You wanted to be from somewhere else, but now we're really proud and bringing back Irish with him and songs.

CMAT has been doing that. Kneecap are huge for doing it. Lankum have been bringing back folk, not bringing it back, obviously, it's always been there but into their music. It's something that I'm really happy to see. I don't particularly love the term Green Wave, but I'll get over it for having people appreciate our music.

GW: Who are the bands that are influencing you at the moment?

IL: I mean, I'm maybe not talking for the lads here but I'm on a massive Geese buzz, which I think, they're just insane. We're big, big, big Geese fans. And then otherwise, CMAT has kind of always been a huge inspiration for me as an artist, and I think as an Irish woman in music, I think she just is so sure of herself and such a performer that she really inspires me anytime I perform. I think those would be the ones right now that I can think of.

GW: I read in another interview, about the album club you do as a band. So what have been the albums you've brought recently? Are there any Glasgow or Scottish bands that you're particularly fond of?

IL: I mean, I'm half Scottish. My mum's from Fort William and my family is from Lewis. So I'm putting Peat & Diesel in there, who I've seen four times. Which is funny, because they have a tour bus of all the people from Lewis with them. I went to a show, and they were like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my family's from Lewis. I'm a Mackenzie’. And then I met, like, four of my cousins who were on this bus with them.

I think Brogeal are amazing. I've seen them a few times this summer, really, really cool. Indoor foxes, as well. Really great. Yeah, Brogeal, I've seen a good few times this summer, and I've really liked them, and I've met them. They're lovely boys.

This week's album club was my choice. It's an album called Black Terry Cat by an artist called Xenia Rubinos. I highly recommend it. It's like Neo jazz, R&B Pop. Of electoral stuff. It's really good, though.

GW: Last question, Beamish or Guinness?

IL: Beamish, obviously. It’s not even a question.

Cliffords play King Tuts on Sunday, 9 November. Tickets are available from the King Tuts website.