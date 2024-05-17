Glasgow in the Seventies: The life and times of Glaswegians in the 1970s in 70 pictures

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 17th May 2024, 11:59 BST

Seventy old pictures which show the social history of Glasgow during the 1970s

The seventies was a defining decade for Glasgow as the city was totally transformed as many Glaswegians moved out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city.

It was a decade that saw Richard Nixon become the only US President in history to resign from his position following the Watergate scandal, films such as The Godfather, Star Wars and Grease appeared on screens for the first time, Billy Connolly rose to prominence and the UK faced political unrest as Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979.

Glasgow was a hub for live music with many legendary bands appearing at Green’s Playhouse which was renamed The Apollo in September 1973. Hampden Park also once again played host to a European Cup final with Bayern Munich facing Saint-Etienne in the showpiece event in 1976.

Here are 70 pictures which show the changing face of Glasgow and city life during the seventies.

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975.

1. Sauchiehall Street

Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975.

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Apollo, Glasgow in January 1974.

2. T-Rex at The Apollo

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Apollo, Glasgow in January 1974.

Teenagers enjoying The Who concert at Parkhead in Glasgow, May 1976.

3. The Who at Celtic Park

Teenagers enjoying The Who concert at Parkhead in Glasgow, May 1976.

Shipyard workers eat their lunch in the sunshine outside the gates of the Govan division of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders in June 1971.

4. Govan shipyard workers

Shipyard workers eat their lunch in the sunshine outside the gates of the Govan division of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders in June 1971.

