The seventies was a defining decade for Glasgow as the city was totally transformed as many Glaswegians moved out of inner city slums into new housing estates on the outskirts of the city.

It was a decade that saw Richard Nixon become the only US President in history to resign from his position following the Watergate scandal, films such as The Godfather, Star Wars and Grease appeared on screens for the first time, Billy Connolly rose to prominence and the UK faced political unrest as Margaret Thatcher came to power in 1979.

Glasgow was a hub for live music with many legendary bands appearing at Green’s Playhouse which was renamed The Apollo in September 1973. Hampden Park also once again played host to a European Cup final with Bayern Munich facing Saint-Etienne in the showpiece event in 1976.

Here are 70 pictures which show the changing face of Glasgow and city life during the seventies.

1 . Sauchiehall Street Shoppers pictured on Sauchiehall Street in 1975.

2 . T-Rex at The Apollo Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Apollo, Glasgow in January 1974.

3 . The Who at Celtic Park Teenagers enjoying The Who concert at Parkhead in Glasgow, May 1976. Photo: TSPL