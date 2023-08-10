Register
BREAKING
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Team news: Rangers vs Servette starting line-ups confirmed
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested

Billy Connolly’s Glasgow in 8 pictures: The places that turned Billy into The Big Yin

Here are eight of the places in Glasgow which helped shaped the Big Yin

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Billy Connolly is one of Glasgow’s most famous and favourite sons with the Big Yin remaining one of the most recognisable Scots of all time.

Although he now lives in Florida, having moved there from New York in 2016, Connolly has never forgotten his Glasgow roots - he was last spotted in the city at the end of 2022 walking up Buchanan Street and popping into Mediterraneo in the Merchant City.

His love and affinity have never gone away stating in a BBC documentary: “Comedy like drama is about conflict and Glasgow is my city of conflict. The Views, the sounds, the smells of these streets are jammed with memories of being cold and warm. In love and heartbroken, crying with laughter and regret. I love Glasgow, but that love has always been matched with an urge to leave . To see over the horizon and that pull has made me a proud citizen of the world.

“Yet there’s always been a string in my heart that I’m glad pulls me back to where I’m from. To all the things that made me good and bad, Scotland - it’s a beautiful place.”

From Anderston to Partick - here are eight of the locations which helped make Billy Connolly become a comedy legend.

Connolly attended primary school in Partick on Stewartville Street with him going to secondary school at St Gerard’s in Govan where he was the year above Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig.

1. St Peter’s Boys School

Connolly attended primary school in Partick on Stewartville Street with him going to secondary school at St Gerard’s in Govan where he was the year above Lisbon Lion, Jim Craig.

Billy Connolly was born at 65 Dover Street. He refers to his childhood home in his song ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’. To celebrate his connection to the area, this steel mural was unveiled in 2011.

2. Anderston

Billy Connolly was born at 65 Dover Street. He refers to his childhood home in his song ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’. To celebrate his connection to the area, this steel mural was unveiled in 2011.

The Saracen Head is one of Glasgow’s oldest pubs and was the scene for Connolly’s hilarious ‘The Crucifixion’ sketch.

3. The Saracen Head

The Saracen Head is one of Glasgow’s oldest pubs and was the scene for Connolly’s hilarious ‘The Crucifixion’ sketch.

Shipbuilding was an integral part of Connolly’s early life having started work there when he was 16 as a welder and boilermaker.

4. Shipyards

Shipbuilding was an integral part of Connolly’s early life having started work there when he was 16 as a welder and boilermaker.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:GlasgowFloridaBuchanan StreetBBCMemoriesHistoryMusicNew York