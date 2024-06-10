The sixties were a defining era for the world with it being one of the most tumultuous and divisive decades in history with fashion reflecting the change in culture.
Fashion began to become far more casual throughout the decade and many traditions were broken as people began to be influenced by figures such as Twiggy and The Beatles.
Here is a snapshot of some of the styles which Glaswegians were wearing throughout the decade.
1. Glasgow fashion in the 1960s
Glaswegians going home on the subway after a day's shopping in 1962. Photo: Unknown
2. Glasgow fashion in the 1960s
Marmalade are a pop rock band originating from the east end of Glasgow, originally formed in 1961 as The Gaylords. Their greatest chart success was between 1968 and 1972, placing ten songs on the UK Singles Chart, and many overseas territories, including international hits "Reflections of My Life", which reached No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 3 on the UK chart in January 1970, and "Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da", which topped the UK chart in January 1969, the group becoming the first-ever Scottish artist to top that chart.
3. Glasgow fashion in the 1960s
The Buchanan family pictured at home in their new flat in the Gorbals area of Glasgow.
4. Glasgow fashion in the 1960s
Not even the Gorbals were safe from the widespread Beatles bug - two fans pose for a picture in the sixties.
