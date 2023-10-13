Register
16 celebrities that have the best Glasgow accent according to Glaswegians

These are some Scottish celebrities which have the best example of a Glasgow accent

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:16 BST

Glasgow has fair produced its fair share of talent over the years with plenty of recognisable celebrities hailing from the city.

We asked our readers who they thought had the best example of a Glasgow accent after news that Liam Gallagher is set to be the voice of Manchester tram announcements.

Plenty of the famous faces on our list have showcased ‘Glesga patter’ through television shows and films with their accents being distinctive.

Billy Connolly’s Glaswegian accent is that loved that his voice was added to the celebrity satnav list in 2010.

1. Billy Connolly

Kevin Bridges is loved amongst Glaswegians with the comedian having a very distinctive Glasgow accent. One of his best sketches relates to him speaking about the Scottish accent abroad.

2. Kevin Bridges

The character of Isa will remind any Glaswegian of their granny or auntie who loves a bit of gossip.

3. Jane McCarry (Isa from Still Game)

Elaine C Smith is a well known Glasgow figure whose character Mary Doll is the only woman who can keep her fictional husband Rab in line.

4. Elaine C Smith

