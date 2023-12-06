Glasgow Parks: 6 of the best parks in Glasgow for winter walks

Glasgow is famously known as the 'dear green place' with the city being home to some outstanding parks which can be enjoyed all year round.

Although the cold weather has well and truly crept in, it doesn't mean that you can't get outdoors to enjoy some fresh air and go for a relaxing walk.

The city has already had a dusting of snow this December with some parks in the city looking absolutely stunning as they were transformed into a winter wonderland.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best winter walks in Glasgow, so get your big jacket on and stop by for a delicious hot chocolate en route before going for a winter stroll.

1 . Linn Park Linn Park is a great place to explore on a winter's day. The most popular route to take in the park is the White Cart Walkway which follows the White Cart Water which leads you to the park's Ha’penny Bridge.

2 . Victoria Park Victoria Park is arguably one of the city's prettiest parks with a lovely bond and floral displays. You can even sit on the bench where Jack and Victor once sat in an episode of Still Game.

3 . Pollok Country Park Go for a wander around Pollok Country Park which is arguably at its very best on a winter's day. If it gets a bit too cold, pop into the award winning Burrell Collection who have a wonderful selection of items on display as well as a great café.

4 . Cathkin Braes Country Park Cathkin Braes Country Park is found in the south east of Glasgow with the park having stunning panoramic views over the city and beyond including the Gleniffer Braes and the Kilpatrick and Campsie ranges. There is an abundant amount of informal paths meaning that it’s a great place to go for a walk around.