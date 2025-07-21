Glasgow's Record Factory is a vibrant venue offering live music, events, and a popular beer garden for locals and visitors alike.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Record Factory on Byres Road has been one of the West End’s most loved venues. It has remained popular with students thanks to its support of the university’s societies and with revellers looking for live music. Add to that a beer garden that might be one of the best in the city, and it’s no wonder people flock there.

We caught up with John Lonergan to hear why it remains so popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow World: Can you just tell us a bit about the Record Factory and what makes it such a great venue?

John Lonergan: Record factory is a unit that I've owned for about 20 odd years. It's been a couple of things, but it's been in its current state for about 10 years. We started as a live music venue, primarily, and it's evolved from that. There's still gigs. We had a gig last night, which was very busy. We still do gigs, but it's more of an event place. Now, we have changed the look of it, and people use it a lot for 21sts, 30ths, 40ths, 50ths, 60ths, weddings, engagements, funerals, everything. So there's lots of that going on.

We have space indoors for 320 people. We've got an outdoor garden, which takes 106 I think it has, which is very popular. It's quite nice and private. I know some people prefer not to be sitting on the side of a road. So it's nice and private. It's fenced off. It gets the sun. We've got screens out there. The Record Factory is quite big for sports. We have the Glasgow Reds, which is a Liverpool supporters Association, and they are hugely popular. So for most Liverpool games, you'll have at least 60 Liverpool fans, anything up to maybe a couple of 100 Liverpool fans, and watch the games in there.

GW: Jamie Carragher has been in, is that right?

JL: We've had all sorts Jamie Carragher, Michael Owen Ian Rush was there, all sorts of ex players. And they do Q and A's with them and stuff. And they come there because they are such a big supporters club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So that's very popular for that. Again, we have a good food offering there. We've got a pizza company which is very well thought of, called Sears Pizzas. So they have a kitchen there. Sears does really well. It's a really good New York slice, and it’s really popular. They've got a shop just further up the road on Chancellor Street, and so people can come in, have a beer, have slices. That's worked really well.

And again, they do all sorts of food for these events and briefings and stuff. It's got a 2am license, so it's a late night venue. There's live music, DJs, that kind of thing every week. So yeah, it's quite a happening place.

GW: And you do a lot with the university, which is obviously nearby?

JL: Last year we sponsored 47 student societies there. So the students will use us, Sunday to Thursday in the evenings for their meetings or social events, and we supply them with discounted drinks and food offerings. That's obviously just during the university season. So, yeah, it kind of evolves. You've got your students for part of the year, and then almost when they leave, your beer garden opens, because summer's coming round, that kind of replaces the student business. So it kind of, it's, it's quite a moving unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GW: You touched on it a few times there. The beer garden must be so important - and it’s considered one of Glasgow’s best.

JL: If the sun's out, it's, it's terrific, yeah, and we've got, you know, three screens out there. If you're watching Wimbledon or the Open golf. We've got a bar out there. So you can really have a very pleasant day in the sun there having a few drinks and a bite to eat.

GW: Was the Record Factory able to really evolve that space post-COVID?

JL: It's about standards, standards of service and business being so, so competitive. It's very competitive in the West End, especially at West Side tavern. West Side Tavern is a good unit, and they are good operators. And you've got Bag O’ Nails doing well down there, which I'm all for, the more places doing well the better, and we all help each other, but it's competitive. You've got to be at the top of your game. So then, hence, you're always trying to improve. I've actually got a new air conditioning system getting installed today, which I'm just going back over to check on, so stuff like that. You're trying to improve the garden, improve inside, improve outside, lifting the standards all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GW: How important is it that businesses like yours across Glasgow try and support each other?

JL: Absolutely. And I think it's whatever part of Glasgow you're in, East End or West End. I'm all for businesses doing well. I think the more quality operators and units that are coming in, the better, the more people come to the area. But it has to be good units, good operators and people that know what they're doing.