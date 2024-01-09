Glasgow Record Shops: 14 of the best record shops to visit in Glasgow

Glasgow is a music city that takes it tunes very seriously with there being a wide range of great record shops to explore no matter the kind of genre you are searching for.

The city has produced several huge acts such as Simple Minds, Franz Ferdinand and Primal Scream, with some setting out on their musical discovery browsing through the racks of records stores in their younger days.

Although vinyl records may have made a ‘comeback’ in recent years, the revival came too late for many shops with Glasgow having bid farewell to many great record shops which had been part of the city's identity for years.

So, whether you are looking to take shelter for the rain or are in search of an album you've not quite yet been able to get your hands on - here is a list of fourteen of the best record shops in Glasgow.

1 . Love Music Love Music is one of Glasgow's most popular record shops with it being located beside Queen Street station on Dundas Street. The likes of Billy Connolly and Seasick Steve have previously popped into the store.

2 . Monorail Music Monorail Music opened in December 2002 in Glasgow with the store having close connections to artists such as Belle & Sebastain, Teenage Fanclub and Mogwai amongst others. Monorail have always took pride in being open and friendly and although they don't stock all types of music, what they do stock supports people around them.

3 . Mixed Up Records Tucked away down Otago Lane is Mixed UP Records who have a great selection of new and secondhand vinyl. If you are out and about in the West End, be sure to stop by.