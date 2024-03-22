Festivals of Glasgow: Glasgow Southside businesses to host 'fair fashion' festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival, which has been funded by Glasgow Climate Action Hub, features a programme of free to attend exciting events where you can make, swap, repair, recycle and shop sustainably this Spring. There’s also the opportunity to take part in an ethical fashion discussion and watch sustainable fashion films.

Launched in September 2023, the Fair Fashion Collective are a group of seven small businesses located in the city’s first sustainable fashion quarter. Founded by Apparel XChange; BAM Glasgow; BAWN Textiles; Merry-Go-Round; Rags to Riches; Seamster Vintage and Second Cashmere, the businesses are within a five-minute walk and are based in and around Nithsdale Street; Nithsdale Road and Pollokshaws Road.

Each of the founding member venues will host events and workshops with opportunities to network with like-minded people. The Fair Fashion Collective is open to independent businesses and organisations in the Southside of Glasgow with strong sustainable values and a passion for: second-hand and vintage clothing and accessories, alongside repair, reuse and zero waste. They believe in the ethical treatment of their workforce, inclusive of paying their staff wages that match or exceed Glasgow’s living wage.

Commenting on the festival, Bevan from Bawn Textiles, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting our first major event as a Collective. Fair Fashion Festival is the first of many events we will be running in our sustainable fashion quarter. Thanks to funding from Glasgow Climate Action Hub, all but one of the events are free to attend. We look forward to welcoming everyone this weekend.”

Debbie from Seamster Vintage commented: “We want people to be able to access affordable sustainable fashion. The festival appeals to all ages, and we encourage them to come along and learn a new skill, upcycle a cherished garment, watch a fashion movie, and play their part in making fashion sustainable, while supporting their local community.”

The group invest and believe in Glasgow Southside’s neighbourhood and communities. Their aim is to create a hub for like-minded businesses and charities who value doing good through sustainable and fair practices. By creating an inclusive and vibrant network of fair-focused folks, they want to share, showcase, and host the incredible work their community is doing to promote an ethical and sustainable lifestyle.