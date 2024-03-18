Glasgow Southside cafe announces shock closure

The Govanhill favourite have announced their shock closure over the weekend.
Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Mar 2024, 10:29 GMT
A popular cafe on Victoria Road in Glasgow's Southside have announced that they will be closing their doors for the last time today (Monday 18 March).

Patricia's Coffee Bar has been a much loved spot in Glasgow for many years which grew to being a real neighbourhood favourite through some of their brilliant initiatives like the free school breakfast for children and mental health cafes.

Taking to social media to announce the closure they said: "Like all small businesses, these past few years have been tough; price hikes, energy rises and for us personally, multiple flooding's.

"With the downs come the ups and we've also had a great time serving you all some of the best brioche buns in the city.

"That being said, we've had to take the hard decision to close. We'd like to thank all the amazing staff we've had, and everyone who has ever visited us for the love and support they've shown.

"We hope you will join us for our last days as Patricia's serves up her last brioche bun."

The cafe will close their doors for the last time at 4pm

