Glasgow Southside cafe announces shock closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular cafe on Victoria Road in Glasgow's Southside have announced that they will be closing their doors for the last time today (Monday 18 March).

Patricia's Coffee Bar has been a much loved spot in Glasgow for many years which grew to being a real neighbourhood favourite through some of their brilliant initiatives like the free school breakfast for children and mental health cafes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to social media to announce the closure they said: "Like all small businesses, these past few years have been tough; price hikes, energy rises and for us personally, multiple flooding's.

"With the downs come the ups and we've also had a great time serving you all some of the best brioche buns in the city.

"That being said, we've had to take the hard decision to close. We'd like to thank all the amazing staff we've had, and everyone who has ever visited us for the love and support they've shown.

"We hope you will join us for our last days as Patricia's serves up her last brioche bun."