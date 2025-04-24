Glasgow Subway launches new line of subway-themed merchandise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new range includes the much-loved moquette pattern

After the successful launch of the first ever Glasgow Subway merchandise collection last year, the second collection has now arrived.

The iconic and much loved moquette pattern is now available in a tote bag, tea towel and cushion cover, allowing passengers to bring a piece of the legacy fleet into their homes. Other new items include a kids Subway train driver T-shirt, Glasgow Subway magnet along with legacy fleet and new train shaped model keyrings.

Marketing Manager at SPT, Hilary Kidd said "We’re proud to launch the second collection of Glasgow Subway merchandise, building on the incredible response to our first release.

“It's been great to see the demand for new items and how much our passengers have enjoyed the collection. The new range brings fresh designs which reflect the uniqueness of our iconic transport system. We hope the extended collection will offer even more variety to Subway fans!"

The new items join the rest of the collection including hoodies, socks, posters, water bottles and mugs, all designed with iconic Subway theming and recognisable Glasgow landmarks.

The full collection is available now from the Glasgow Life website and also for in store purchase at Riverside Museum.