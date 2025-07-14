The official warm-up event to Glasgow Pride will take place in Glasgow’s East End this Thursday night.

Glasgow’s world famous Barras Market is set to be transformed this week for a special Moulin Rouge night market.

The event will take place this Thursday (17 July) between 5pm and 10pm and is absolutely free to attend. Dogs are also welcome to come along, and there is free on street parking in the surrounding areas.

Taking to social media, the Barras Market said: “Join us as we transform The Barras for our Moulin Rouge Night Market – the official warm-up event before Glasgow Pride takes over the market and Barrowland Ballroom on the 19th of July!

“Expect a night full of high kicks, music, and dazzling lights as we transform the Barras into a Parisian carnival under the stars.

“Dressing up is highly encouraged! Think corsets, feathers, glitter, and Moulin Rouge glam!”

“Visitors can expect live can-can dancer performances, DJ set to keep the vibes going all night, fabulous photo opportunities, over 100 street food vendors and traders bringing colour, culture, and community and carnival vibes throughout the entire market.

“This is your chance to strut your stuff, celebrate freely, and get into the Pride spirit with a night of fun and freedom.”