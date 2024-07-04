If you’re looking for cheaper rent, a better cost of living, and a more family oriented lifestyle - living in Glasgow might just not be for you - that’s why we’ve put together this list of the best spots around the city that offer the best commutes into town.

Whether they be in Lanarkshire, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, or even Ayrshire, these towns offer a different lifestyle to the one offered in Glasgow, while still not sacrificing a lot of the creature comforts we’re used to from living in a big city.

We took a few things into account: hospitality, house prices, transport links into Glasgow, education, and the general vibes the town give off.

You'll never stop being Glaswegian, regardless of where you live, so here's a look at the best commuter towns around Glasgow.

1 . Cumbernauld Cumbernauld is one of the more unique towns outside of Glasgow - surrounded by countryside, right off the M8, and with great transport links - it's a great place to commute from. There's also some cheaper housing, and the promise of a new town centre in the near future. | CultureNL

2 . Milngavie Milngavie is reportedly the safest region in both Scotland the UK to live in, with just 0.44 housebreakings reported per 1,000 people in 2021. Making it a great spot to live in if you're safety minded but still want all the thrills of nearby Glasgow.Photo: National World

3 . Kirkintilloch This Canalside town offers great transport links into the city centre via rail or bus. A great spot for nature-lovers who don't want to venture too far from the urban sprawl - you've got the Campsie Glens on one side, and the greater Glasgow conurbation on the other side. | National World