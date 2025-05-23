Glasgow's Best Commuter Towns 2025: The best places to live just outside of Glasgow

If you’re looking for cheaper rent, a better cost of living, and a better quality of life overall - living in Glasgow might just not be for you - that’s why we’ve put together this list of the best spots around the city that offer the best commutes into town.
Whether they be in Lanarkshire, Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, or even Ayrshire, these towns offer a different lifestyle to the one offered in Glasgow, while still not sacrificing a lot of the creature comforts we’re used to from living in a big city.
We took a few things into account: hospitality, house prices, transport links into Glasgow, education, and the general vibes the town give off.
You'll never stop being Glaswegian, regardless of where you live, so here's a look at the best commuter towns around Glasgow.
1. Cumbernauld
Despite having one of Britain's most hated buildings (the town centre), Cumbernauld is still a cracking place to live with a lovely community. Haters of the town centre will also be happy to know it'll be demolished in the near future too. | Contributed Photo: Ian Brand
2. Bearsden
Bearsden barely feels like you've left Glasgow, but its a really comfortable suburb. Grab some amazing food from some of the many restaurants, and you're only a short jaunt away from Glasgow's West and North end, with fantastic transport links too. | Google Photo: Google
3. Milngavie
With great amenities, schools and beauty spots such as Loch Lomond and the Trossachs nearby, Milngavie beat out Bearsden as one of Scotland’s best places to live as ranked by The Sunday Times. | Maritxu22 / Adobe Stock
4. Kirkintilloch
This Canalside town offers great transport links into the city centre via rail or bus. A great spot for nature-lovers who don't want to venture too far from the urban sprawl - you've got the Campsie Glens on one side, and the greater Glasgow conurbation on the other side | NationalWorld
