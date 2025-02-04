Whether you’re shopping around for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, or organising events like weddings, funerals, or anniversaries - these are the very best florists in Glasgow.

A lot goes into making a good florist - it’s much more than just the flowers - things like arranging, service, delivery times, and much more go into the business, making a really good florist pretty hard to find.

That’s why we’re taking the hassle out of it for you, rather than spend hours shopping around last minute, take a look below at 8 of the very best florists and plant shops here in Glasgow that can do a lot more than just a bunch of red roses.

All of these florists offer delivery - in many cases on the same day as your order - though if you’re unsure what to get, we’d certainly recommend heading into the shop yourself and chatting with the staff, who will be more than happy to help you pick out the best arrangement.

Take a look below at the 8 very best florists here in Glasgow.

1 . Barva & James Down in the West End Barva & James offer some really unique plant pots that are sure to wow - alongside a range of impressive upmarket plants, flowers, and more. | Contributed

2 . Mud Urban Mud Urban Flowers do some seriously beautiful bouquets with same day delivery across Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and more. | Contributed

3 . Roots and Fruits and Flowers If your mum is the green type, Roots and Fruits and Flowers have a huge range of house plants and flowers that are sure to appeal to them. | Contributed