Glasgow's Best Florists 2025: 8 of the best flower and plant shops in Glasgow

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 11:43 BST

Here are our top choices for the best florists and plant shops in Glasgow for every occasion

Whether you’re shopping around for your significant other this Valentine’s Day, or organising events like weddings, funerals, or anniversaries - these are the very best florists in Glasgow.

A lot goes into making a good florist - it’s much more than just the flowers - things like arranging, service, delivery times, and much more go into the business, making a really good florist pretty hard to find.

That’s why we’re taking the hassle out of it for you, rather than spend hours shopping around last minute, take a look below at 8 of the very best florists and plant shops here in Glasgow that can do a lot more than just a bunch of red roses.

All of these florists offer delivery - in many cases on the same day as your order - though if you’re unsure what to get, we’d certainly recommend heading into the shop yourself and chatting with the staff, who will be more than happy to help you pick out the best arrangement.

Take a look below at the 8 very best florists here in Glasgow.

Down in the West End Barva & James offer some really unique plant pots that are sure to wow - alongside a range of impressive upmarket plants, flowers, and more.

1. Barva & James

Down in the West End Barva & James offer some really unique plant pots that are sure to wow - alongside a range of impressive upmarket plants, flowers, and more. | Contributed

Mud Urban Flowers do some seriously beautiful bouquets with same day delivery across Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and more.

2. Mud Urban

Mud Urban Flowers do some seriously beautiful bouquets with same day delivery across Glasgow, Lanarkshire, Edinburgh and more. | Contributed

If your mum is the green type, Roots and Fruits and Flowers have a huge range of house plants and flowers that are sure to appeal to them.

3. Roots and Fruits and Flowers

If your mum is the green type, Roots and Fruits and Flowers have a huge range of house plants and flowers that are sure to appeal to them. | Contributed

Rose and Thyme in Hyndland is unique in the fact that they offer a subscription service - delivering fresh seasonal flowers once a month - what's a better gift than a bouquet delivered to your door once a month?

4. Rose and Thyme

Rose and Thyme in Hyndland is unique in the fact that they offer a subscription service - delivering fresh seasonal flowers once a month - what's a better gift than a bouquet delivered to your door once a month? | Contributed

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBusinessWeddingsValentine's Day
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice