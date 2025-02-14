Glasgow's Best Gyms 2025: The 8 best gyms in Glasgow

Hogmanay has came and went and you know what that means - that’s right, New Year, New You - here’s the best gyms in Glasgow so you can be the best you you can be in 2025.

Attending a new gym can be a daunting task for even the most seasoned gym professionals - even more-so if you’re just starting out - so we put together this list of the best gyms in Glasgow to start (or restart!) your gym-going career.

Of course you could always go to PureGym, but maybe that’s not your bag. Whatever you’re going to the gym for, these are the 8 best gyms in Glasgow that all represent the very best in their chosen area of fitness - whether they prioritise endurance, cardio, weightlifting, community, or otherwise.

Here’s our picks for the very best gyms in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . CityPark Fitness Citypark Fitness is also spoke of very highly in gym circles - with a team of expert personal trainers on site and a monthly training plan with every membership. Memberships are priced at £35 a month, or it works out to £30 a month if you choose the 12 month fixed-term membership. | Contributed

2 . Central Strength Gym Central Strength Gym features an intimate interior in which PTs are always on hand to lend some support | Central Strength Gym Glasgow

3 . CrossFit Glasgow CrossFit is all about community - and the Glasgow gym has it in spades. | CrossFit Glasgow

4 . Extreme Gym Perhaps not the best gym on this list for new-comers - Extreme Gym Glasgow prides itself on being an ‘advanced strength training centre’ - in their own words:”We pride ourselves in offering the most advanced gym facility in Scotland... “...our aim is to give our members access to the very best gym equipment to help them achieve their fitness goals.” | Google Maps