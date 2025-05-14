Glasgow's Best Swimming Pools 2025: The 6 best swimming pools in and around Glasgow

Glasgow is awash with brilliant swimming spots, whether you're training for a triathlon or just after a casual dip, the city has something for everyone.
With the Summer creeping up on us, now is a better time than ever for a dip in the pool, but don’t settle for any old swimming pool - why not venture a bit further out and see some of the very best swimming spots Greater Glasgow has to offer?
Take a look below as we look at the six best swimming pools in and around Glasgow.
1. Go for a swim
Hamilton Water Palace is the second best swimming baths in Lanarkshire - after the Time Capsule in Coatbridge of course, but Hamilton Water Palace was always a close second. A flume that loops outside of the building? Growing up that was as futuristic as it got. | South Lanarkshire Council
2. The Time Capsule
The Time Capsule may be closed until September, but we'd be amiss not to mention it. Many will have fond childhood memories of the waterpark, and it's well worth visiting again soon. | Contributed
3. Gourock Outdoor Pool
Famously one of Scotland's greatest swimming pools, it's well worth the journey to the West coast. It's heated, it's got stunning views over the Firth of Clyde, and it makes for a pretty picture too. What more could you want? | Contributed Photo: Martin Parr
4. Lagoon Leisure Centre
Down in Paisley you can find Lagoon Leisure Centre, complete with a flume, a 'tropical leisure pool experience' and even a gym. | Contributed