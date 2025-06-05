Glasgow's own mini fringe festival to take place at Blackfriars in the Merchant City
This July, Fringe for a Fiver brings the festival vibes directly to Glasgow’s Merchant City, as Brass Tacks Comedy and Blackfriars of Bell Street team up once again for a weekend-long showcase of top-tier comedy, with every single show priced at just five quid.
Running Friday 4 to Sunday 6 July, the event will host over a dozen full-hour stand-up shows from a curated line-up of Scottish favourites. Fringe-bound rising stars alongside big names testing their shows before the madness of August begins.
Audiences can expect performances from the likes of Marc Jennings, Kim Blythe, Rosco McClelland, Larry Dean, Krystal Evans, Tamsyn Kelly, Jack Traynor, and more.
Katie Palmer, founder of Brass Tacks Comedy said: “This is the kind of weekend I’d want to go to myself. You can build your own comedy schedule, grab a pint between sets, and take a punt on someone new, all without breaking the bank. The whole point is to make great live comedy feel easy, accessible, and genuinely fun.”
Fringe for a Fiver offers a build-your-own line-up format, letting ticketholders mix and match shows across the weekend. Some acts will be familiar from TV or club circuits. Others are names you’ll want to remember. Emerging voices with exciting things to say, now performing full-length hours for the price of a pint.
This event is part of an ongoing partnership between Brass Tacks Comedy and Blackfriars of Bell Street, who earlier this year announced their joint support of Jack Traynor, a Glasgow-based comedian receiving a fully funded Fringe debut thanks to this collaboration.
Chris Conway, owner of Blackfriars said: “After we partnered on Jack’s Fringe debut, we knew we had something special. This weekender is another way to back Scottish comedy talent and give audiences a chance to see the best in the business for less than the price of a takeaway.”
