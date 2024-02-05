Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blair, 20, won a Grammy Award for his role on SZA’s Billboard RnB chart number one Snooze – one of the biggest selling hits of 2024, which was named best R&B Song; and was recognised for his contribution to SOS by SZA, which was named Best Progressive R&B Album.

Blair took to the stage alongside collaborator and fellow producer Carter Lang as SZA collected the Grammy for best R&B Album. The former Kelvinside Academy pupil's success is made all the more impressive as he launched his career just five years ago at 15 from his Glasgow bedroom. Interviewed backstage following the ceremony, Blair paid tribute to SZA, and also gave a nod to his roots in Scotland, where he grew up in Glasgow’s West End, and where his family, former teachers, and schoolmates were celebrating at home.

Blair said: “I feel amazing. It’s incredible to be out here being from Scotland and representing the country. It’s not something that happens to people from out there [Scotland] very often. It’s incredible, huge thanks to the whole team, to SZA, and to all my co-producers. It’s just been an incredible experience.

“All my family are back home celebrating. They’ve been texting me a lot – I’ve spoken to them a good bit. They’re [my family] all celebrating…It’s been lovely.”

The community at Blair’s former school Kelvinside Academy, have joined in the celebrations, and teachers have paid tribute to his talent. Blair’s family – mum Linda Christie, step-dad Alex Christie, and sister Emily – stayed up all night to watch the ceremony at a special party arranged by friends in Glasgow, while Blair’s dad Stephen Ferguson, a former arts critic, was in LA. Blair also kept his family in the loop before, during, and after the ceremony via Facetime and text messages so they could share the experience. Linda, head of projects and programmes at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “It’s incredible. We are all absolutely ecstatic – we cannot believe it. We all watched it on a big screen surrounded by friends and family. We were screaming and crying when they read out Snooze. Blair’s sister was so overwhelmed she couldn’t even speak. “He wanted us all to enjoy it, so video called us from the limo, at the table, backstage, and at the party. It’s just not a world you ever expect to see and he wanted us to enjoy it with him. He’s so level headed and takes it all in his stride.”

She added: “When Blair said he wanted to leave school to pursue his music career, he was so determined and asked us to trust him, so we did. As academics, it’s not a world we understand – but he does. Never did we think that just five years later he’d have a Grammy in his hand, but he’s reached for his dreams and now he’s living them. “He had a strong grounding at home, from school at Kelvinside, and from his friends who he still lives with in Edinburgh, and grew up surrounded by very eclectic musical taste and influence, and you can see that in his work. He’s so unfazed by everything. As a parent, you just want to equip him to handle everything, and as we say in Scotland, he just needs to ‘keep the heed’ and the sky's the limit.”

Jenny Cunningham, who taught Blair at Kelvinside Academy for ten years until he left school in 2020, said his talent was always there to see – but not necessarily a sign of where he’d end up.

She said: “Blair’s flare for music shone brightly from the beginning – particularly in classical piano and choir singing. He always had something special. It was clear he had the potential to go far, but it wasn’t until much later that the path he’d go down became more clear. Once he found it through there was no stopping him and it’s astonishing to see what he’s achieved.

“Most young musicians doing well in the music industry would be celebrating a record deal, or getting a song out, or even selling out a gig. To win a Grammy is beyond most musicians' wildest imaginations. It’s incredible, yet he seems to take it all in his stride. We are all extremely proud and delighted at his success. You could argue that he has already reached the top - but I am certain that he’s only just getting started.

Dan Wyatt, Rector at Kelvinside Academy, added: “There were a few tired heads in school this morning and I must admit to being one of those who stayed up later than I should have to see if Blair won. “We are all immensely proud and I’m sure I speak for all in the Kelvinside Academy community in wishing Blair the hugest congratulations.

“Blair is a credit to himself, his family, and the school, and embodies everything that it means to be a Kelvinside pupil. Of course not all pupils can go on to win Grammy awards – but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about pursuing your passions, becoming a rounded individual, and fulfilling your potential in whatever field and to whatever level that is.

“Blair left school after S5 because that was the right path for him to achieve his goals. Others will take different paths to achieve their aims, what we do is provide them with the environment, education, and encouragement they need to achieve it.” Despite having been relatively unknown by his own name, under alias BLK, Blair has already carved out a Billboard chart topping career working with megastars including Justin Bieber and SZA.

The collaborations, along with top R&B producers Babyface and The Rascals, have resulted in millions of downloads and sales through tracks including Snooze – one of the biggest selling hits of 2024.

Blair – who is mentored by Grammy winning R&B producer Carter Lang – was also up for awards for his contributions to work in other categories, including Album Of The Year for SOS By SZA; and best R&B Album for Girls Night Out by Babyface. The Love Album: Off the Grid by Diddy – which features a sample of Blair’s work – was also up for Progressive R&B Album of the Year.

It all might have been very different had Blair’s initial plan to be a professional basketball player come to fruition. He captained Glasgow's regional age group team until an injury put him on a different path.

A young Blair spent every waking moment producing music from his bedroom during lockdown. He was so confident in his ability he struck a deal with his parents – he’d put a pause on education and not attend university if he could land a record deal within one year.

In that 12 months alone Blair became a billboard topping producer, first with Lil Tecca’s Closest To Heaven, then Tory Lanez’s Sorry For What, followed by massive success with Snooze, which he co-wrote and co-produced with Grammy award-winning Babyface.