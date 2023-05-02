When it comes to both cities, there is only one real winner

Here’s a look at why we believe that Glasgow is the far superior city to our friends in the capital.

You are likely to get a much warmer welcome in Glasgow which has been a cultural hub for many years having been given the honour as being the first British city to be named as European City of Culture in 1990.

The city has also most recently been the backdrop to some huge Hollywood films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Batman.

1 . Gig Venues Glasgow has a number of historic gig venues spread throughout the city with thousands of concertgoers also flocking to the city each summer for TRNSMT festival. The most iconic venue of them all is the Barrowland Ballroom where the likes of David Bowie, Bob Dylan and U2 have performed. Photo: Barrowlands

2 . Billy Connolly Although Edinburgh may have a former James Bond, Billy Connolly has brought much laughter and joy to people over the years and is arguably the most loved famous Scot that is known the world over. Photo: PA

3 . Glasgow Subway If you are looking for a speedy way to get around the city, Glasgow’s Clockwork Orange will get you there in no time. Photo: PA

4 . People There’s no, “You’ll have had your tea” in Glasgow as you are sure to be given a friendly welcome to the city. Photo: Peter Halliday and Alan Stewart.

