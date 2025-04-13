Great Glaswegians: Fran Healy's Glasgow story in 12 pictures and places

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST

This is Fran Healy’s Glasgow story in places and pictures - from the Hamiltonhill to Drury Street.

Fran Healy moved to Glasgow as a youngster and was brought up in the city. After living in Hamiltonhill and the Wyndford, Healy was a pupil at Holyrood secondary school in the Southside of the city where he made his first appearance on stage.

He joined Travis after becoming a student at the Glasgow School of Art where everyone in the band went apart from drummer Neil Primrose. The band would shoot to international success with their second album 'The Man Who' which was released in 1999, coupled with their appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

Here are some of the streets and places connected to Fran Healy and Travis in Glasgow.

Fran Healy explained that the song "All Of The Places" which featured on Travis' Everything At Once album was inspired by where he grew up in Hamiltonhill where all his family came from. Here he is pictured outside 237 Killearn Street.

1. Hamiltonhill

Fran Healy explained that the song "All Of The Places" which featured on Travis' Everything At Once album was inspired by where he grew up in Hamiltonhill where all his family came from. Here he is pictured outside 237 Killearn Street. | BBC

Taking to social media in 2023, Fran Healy shared this image of him saying: "I found a picture from 1977 when I was 3, of me and friends, and located the exact place it was taken on google street view. All the buildings are still there, the wall is still there and 3 wee ghosts are still sitting there 46 years away, eating crisps and squinting in the sun."

2. Glenfinnan Road

Taking to social media in 2023, Fran Healy shared this image of him saying: "I found a picture from 1977 when I was 3, of me and friends, and located the exact place it was taken on google street view. All the buildings are still there, the wall is still there and 3 wee ghosts are still sitting there 46 years away, eating crisps and squinting in the sun." | Fran Healy

"Holyrood Secondary School, where I first got on stage and sung my first song, which was about the headmaster."

3. Holyrood Secondary School

“Holyrood Secondary School, where I first got on stage and sung my first song, which was about the headmaster.” | Holyrood Secondary School

"140 King's Park Road, up on the third landing. I would go out and make demos, and use the reverb in the close. I would set my four-track up, with a microphone, put another microphone up on the next landing. I recorded More Than Us, As You Are and Good Feeling there. That's where I lived with my mum, when we got our publishing deal."

4. King's Park Road

“140 King's Park Road, up on the third landing. I would go out and make demos, and use the reverb in the close. I would set my four-track up, with a microphone, put another microphone up on the next landing. I recorded More Than Us, As You Are and Good Feeling there. That’s where I lived with my mum, when we got our publishing deal." | Google Maps

