Matt McGinn was born at the corner of the Gallowgate in Glasgow’s East End and still has a musical influence on the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt McGinn was born and brought up in the Calton area of Glasgow, the eighth child of nine born into the family on Ross Street in January 1928.

He was remembered by the local community a few years back when a plaque was unveiled on the street he grew up in three decades after his sad passing in January 1977 at just 4-years-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not the only tribute which you will see dedicated to McGinn in the city - there is a statue of him in the foyer of the People’s Palace at Glasgow Green, not too far away from where he grew up in the East End of the city.

Facebook

While working in a factory in Hillington, McGinn spent his spare time reading and attending evening classes before he went on to study at Ruskin College on a trade union scholarship in the late fifties. It was during his time in Huddersfield while training to be a teacher that he won a local newspaper competition with a song called “The Foreman O’Rourke”.

McGinn was then part of the Folk Song Revival in the early sixties with his music rooted in humour, his left wing politics and knowledge of the life and times of Glasgow people.

This is best reflected by the writing of Hamish Henderson who said: “Nearly all his songs have merit, as well as high entertainment value. He was born in the Gallowgate district of Glasgow and his songs have the gallus sardonic verve of that area. I’d back at least half a dozen of them to ‘bide’ – for a while, at least.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his outstanding achievements was after he met Pete Seeger in 1961, he invited him to be part of a concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City which is where he would meet a young Bob Dylan for the first time who sought out his advice about touring in the UK. Dylan was not the only famous face he would encounter during the early days as Billy Connolly along with Tam Harvey were two of his backing musicians.

The impact he had on Scottish society cannot be underestimated, and was summed up by writer and professor of renaissance studies at Glasgow University, Willy Maley who said: “He is the missing link between two other great Scots, James Connolly and Billy Connolly. He was a campaigning cultural figure who combined political protest, socialism and trade unionism with earthy humour and a terrific line in Glasgow patter.

“He was a stalwart of the 1960s folk scene and shared a stage with the likes of Pete Seeger, yet for all this he deserves to be better known and more widely marked than he is, in all his creative guises: writer, poet, actor, performer. He should be celebrated as one of Scotland’s greats. The Calton district of Glasgow gave rise to some tremendous characters and McGinn exemplifies the type – resourceful, inventive, ingenious and brilliantly witty.”

Matt McGinn will forever remain one of Glasgow’s favourite sons and it is right and fitting that there is a plaque in the East End to remember him forever.