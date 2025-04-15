Great Glaswegians: Sharleen Spiteri's Glasgow in 7 pictures and places

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:29 BST

This is Sharleen Spiteri’s Glasgow story in places and pictures - from Tiffany’s to The Barras.

Sharleen Spiteri is the lead singer of Glasgow rock band Texas who to date have sold over 40 million records across the world.

Texas recently released a new album titled ‘The Muscle Shoals Sessions' which is in collaboration with legendary American songwriter and pianist Spooner Oldham.

Although Spiteri moved away from Glasgow at a young age to Balloch, she still has fond memories of her home city and still likes to think of Glasgow as home with the origins of Texas also being found in Glasgow.

Here are seven locations in Glasgow connected to Sharleen Spiteri and Texas.

The first gig which Sharleen Spiteri went to was to see Simple Minds with her big cousin Eddie Spiteri at Tiffany's when she was about 15.

1. Simple Minds at Tiffany's

The first gig which Sharleen Spiteri went to was to see Simple Minds with her big cousin Eddie Spiteri at Tiffany's when she was about 15. | Getty Images

Spiteri worked as a hairdresser at Irvine Rusk on West Nile Street after starting out as a Saturday junior.

2. Irvine Rusk

Spiteri worked as a hairdresser at Irvine Rusk on West Nile Street after starting out as a Saturday junior. Photo: x

The Glasgow venue which Texas has a strong connection to is the Barrowland Ballroom with the band having performed at the venue on 14 occasions. Texas were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame in 2017.

3. Barrowland Ballroom

The Glasgow venue which Texas has a strong connection to is the Barrowland Ballroom with the band having performed at the venue on 14 occasions. Texas were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame in 2017. | BBC

Sharleen Spiteri was once a native of Finnieston having grown up on Minerva Street before her family moved to Balloch.

4. Finnieston

Sharleen Spiteri was once a native of Finnieston having grown up on Minerva Street before her family moved to Balloch. | Glasgowist

