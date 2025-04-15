Great Glaswegians: Sharleen Spiteri's Glasgow in 7 pictures and places

Sharleen Spiteri is the lead singer of Glasgow rock band Texas who to date have sold over 40 million records across the world.
Texas recently released a new album titled ‘The Muscle Shoals Sessions' which is in collaboration with legendary American songwriter and pianist Spooner Oldham.
Although Spiteri moved away from Glasgow at a young age to Balloch, she still has fond memories of her home city and still likes to think of Glasgow as home with the origins of Texas also being found in Glasgow.
Here are seven locations in Glasgow connected to Sharleen Spiteri and Texas.
1. Simple Minds at Tiffany's
The first gig which Sharleen Spiteri went to was to see Simple Minds with her big cousin Eddie Spiteri at Tiffany's when she was about 15. | Getty Images
2. Irvine Rusk
Spiteri worked as a hairdresser at Irvine Rusk on West Nile Street after starting out as a Saturday junior. Photo: x
3. Barrowland Ballroom
The Glasgow venue which Texas has a strong connection to is the Barrowland Ballroom with the band having performed at the venue on 14 occasions. Texas were inducted into the Barrowland Hall of Fame in 2017. | BBC
4. Finnieston
Sharleen Spiteri was once a native of Finnieston having grown up on Minerva Street before her family moved to Balloch. | Glasgowist
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.