Growing Glasgow: 11 massive projects worth over £2 billion that will change the face of Glasgow city

Liam Smillie
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:54 BST

These are 11 of the biggest and most expensive development projects that Glasgow has in the pipeline

Glasgow City Council have launched a ‘Pitchbook’ for private investors - hoping to attract financial investment to over a dozen new development projects across the city - we put together this list of the 11 biggest developments so Glaswegians can stay informed about what’s coming up soon in the city.

Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government have set the scene with priorities to grow capacity for tourism and double the population living in the city centre while attracting more businesses. A quick survey of the city skyline shows construction cranes are already present with vacant buildings and gap sites prioritised for new development.

Glaswegians can expect a ‘vibrant mix’ of commercial, residential, retail, leisure and high-quality public realm developments across the city as Glasgow City Council prioritise these developments.

Many of these developments will revolve around the city centre and satellite districts - as Glasgow City Council set themselves a target of doubling the city centre population to 40,000 by 2035. Glaswegians can expect much more provision for Students in the coming decade as well, as in the last three years, Glasgow’s student population has risen by 12,220, second only to London in growth terms.

What will a modern Glasgow in the future look like? What are the changes taking place right now?

Here are 11 of the biggest upcoming developments set to define the city in the coming decades, which are currently being prioritised by Glasgow City Council and private investors.

1. Broomielaw Mills

1. Broomielaw Mills

An empty plot of land on Washington Street on the Broomielaw, which Glasgow CC estimate is worth £200m+, prime for an urban development to mix in with the hotels, offices, and residential plots nearby.

2. Riverside Innovation Centre

2. Riverside Innovation Centre

The Riverside Innovation Centre is worth £100m, and would compromise a student accomodation / conference centre in partnership with City of Glasgow College. The current timescale is 2025-2027.

3. Applecross Wharf

3. Applecross Wharf

Down on Glasgow's Canal District, Scottish Canals are keen to work with interested parties to 'create a suitable financial development model' for Applecross Wharf. Glaswegians will know more about this once interested parties put forward their investment cases this September.

4. Candleriggs Square

4. Candleriggs Square

Down in the Merchant City - bound by Wilson Street, Hutcheson Street, Candleriggs and Trongate - we have Candleriggs Square, worth £350m+, it's most recent development has seen the construction of The Social Hub hotel. Proposals include a mix of homes, hotel and commercial space clustered around landscaped areas and a central public square. Restaurants, cafes, bars and retailers will be included at ground-floor levels, augmented by a variety of pedestrian-friendly street-level courtyards.

