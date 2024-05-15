Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Guillem Balagué had a weekend to remember in Glasgow as he sampled some of the city’s bars and restaurants

Spanish football journalist, pundit and author Guillem Balagué made a visit to Glasgow at the weekend and appeared to thoroughly enjoy his experience.

Football fans will be familiar with Balagué who used to be a regular on the Sky Sports show Revista de la Liga with him also having written books on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking to social media he wrote: “What a place Glasgow is. The people, the bars, the restaurants, the murals, the events, the football!”

Balagué was in town to take in the title defining derby clash at Celtic Park as a spectator as Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Rangers to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points.

He went on to share a video of his experiences and said: “This has been an incredible long weekend in Glasgow. I have again enjoyed the hospitality, passion for football, the respect for all things Spanish and the general bonhomie of the town and its people. This is one of my favourite places in the world!

“Accompanied by my friend Neil Manship we discovered more about what pushes Glasgow forward by going on a tour of murals of the city (with Walking Tours in Scotland). The wildlife one in the Ingram street car park is mind blowing. The Falling in Love one by Rebel Bear is just beautiful.

“The first seat down dinner was at the beautiful La Lanterna with friends Dom and Gitte O’Riley, and we were looked after by the smart manager Chris.

“We had a lovely drink to finish the Friday in cool pub where Laurel and Hardy first performed in Glasgow, The Scotia (Scotia Bar). Great chat with some new friends there! “Then, of course, the Glasgow derby. The game started with electric noise from the stands. It is difficult to find anything like it, but it is strange that when the rival scored (in a key moment, just before half time) no noise was made. I am glad they are returning next season.

“Even though Celtic played against ten for the second half, they did not control matters, despite the effort from Matt O’Riley who was superb despite missing the penalty. The crowd wanted direct action when the game required calm heads, but very difficult to find them in such an atmosphere. We were made to feel absolutely at home, lovely chats with people in and out of the stadium. Just a superb game experience.

“Then Malaga Tapas, run by the so welcoming Jamie Gonzalez- Bradley and his beautiful family. What a great selection of tapas and wine we were given. Totally recommended Spanish restaurant, I hear the best one in Glasgow and I am not surprised. Lovely food and chat.

“I was looking for a music venue (I visited a couple on Thursday night) but A Pint and Two Shots podcast got in touch and invited me to their first live show. And what an evening it was.

“Ok, ok, I hardly understood what they were saying but I laughed the whole show! Their laugh and brilliant attitude is contagious! I was invited to go on stage and it was one of the most unbelievable feelings of my life. In front of 1500 people I sensed their respect, love after years of filling their heads with stories. You all made me feel so loved!

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to share time with you and for the embrace! In the backstage we took a very dark photo and had the chance to congratulate the Scottish Player of the Year, Lawrence Shankland.

“Before heading back home, I was invited to sign books at Waterstones Silverburn, which they tell me is the second biggest sellers of my Messi book in the UK, and have also Ronaldo books, plus the others!

“I have an idea to return. Create a show that will give people of Glasgow a good evening and that way raise funds for Biggleswade United. I will keep you posted!