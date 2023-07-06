Popular Glasgow restaurant wins Spanish Restaurant of the Year award

It was a successful night for Malaga Tapas who scooped up the award for ‘Spanish Restaurant of the Year’ at the Scottish Restaurant of the Year awards.
The event was held on Monday evening at the Marriott Hotel with a host of other Glasgow restaurants also being recognised as the city grabbed a total of seven awards on the night.
Malaga Tapas currently have two locations in Glasgow being based in both Pollokshields and Clarkston with a third location on the way - stay tuned to GlasgowWorld for all the latest updates.
Speaking exclusively to GlasgowWorld, co-owner Jamie Gonzalez- Bradley said: “It really does mean a lot because there is so much hard work that goes on to get where we are but the truth is we love what we do and we have a real passion for it and love our Spanish routes.
“This award felt really good when our name got called out, I’d put it up there with the same feeling as when customers tell you how good a time they’ve had.
“We want to keep on growing but at the same time be as involved in each location as possible and stay as a family business!”
It was a proud night for brothers Jamie and Antonio as they felt the award also recognised the incredible efforts of their Mum who works in the restaurant and bakes the desserts adding: “A massive thanks to our Mum who is a fabulous cook and where we get our passion for food from. She helps us out in every way and our famous Tarta Santiago is home-baked by her every day.”