It has been announced that the Halloween night market will once again return to Glasgow’s East End at the Barras Market.

The market returns for a second year and people should prepare themselves for a night of spooky fun, this time with a thrilling Beetlejuice theme!

You will be able to head down to the market on October 31st from 5pm until 10pm for an evening filled with eerie performances, countless photo opportunities, and a complete transformation of the market you know and love.

Those heading along to enjoy the festivities can expect an experience like never before as the market will be getting a full Beetlejuice makeover, live entertainment that will send shivers down your spine, plenty of photo opportunities, independent shopping, delicious street food and surprise elements.

The event is family and dog friendly and traders will accept a mix of both cash and card payments.

