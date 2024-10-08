Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don’t miss out on this spooktacular event! Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and get ready for a Halloween night to remember at The Barras Market.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been announced that the Halloween night market will once again return to Glasgow’s East End at the Barras Market.

The market returns for a second year and people should prepare themselves for a night of spooky fun, this time with a thrilling Beetlejuice theme!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You will be able to head down to the market on October 31st from 5pm until 10pm for an evening filled with eerie performances, countless photo opportunities, and a complete transformation of the market you know and love.

Barras Market

Those heading along to enjoy the festivities can expect an experience like never before as the market will be getting a full Beetlejuice makeover, live entertainment that will send shivers down your spine, plenty of photo opportunities, independent shopping, delicious street food and surprise elements.

The event is family and dog friendly and traders will accept a mix of both cash and card payments.