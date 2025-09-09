Shopping in Glasgow: Haribo opens first Scottish store at Silverburn Glasgow

The milestone opening marks the confectionery leader’s 12th UK retail location and establishes Glasgow as home to the most northern HARIBO store in the world.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HARIBO UK has made sweet history with the successful opening of its first ever Scottish store at Silverburn Glasgow today.

Over 100 excited shoppers queued from early morning to be among the first to experience Scotland's newest sweet destination. The celebration kicked off at 10:00 am with a vibrant ribbon-cutting ceremony led by HARIBO's beloved mascot Goldbear, alongside Deputy Leader at Glasgow City Council, Cllr Richard Bell and Caroline Young, Head of Fundraising, at the retail store’s charity partner, Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity, officially welcoming visitors into a world of childlike happiness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2,500 square foot store buzzed with activity as shoppers explored the extensive range of HARIBO favourites alongside international exclusives from Spain, France, and Germany. Social media savvy shoppers posed for pictures in front of the in-store Goldbear display for a shot at taking home some free HARIBO Nostalgix. The highlight for many visitors was the exclusive "Pick Your Mix" station, featuring over 40 varieties of HARIBO and MAOAM treats, allowing customers their perfect personalised selection.

Supplied

Scottish shoppers were particularly delighted to discover bespoke products created especially for the Glasgow store, including the exclusive Goldbear plush toy sporting a Scotland flag shirt – a fitting tribute to HARIBO's first venture north of the border.

From iconic classics like Supermix and Giant Strawbs to the latest additions HARIBO Nostalgix and Alienauts, the store's diverse offering ensured there was truly something for everyone. The extensive merchandise and gift selection also proved popular with visitors looking to take home an extra special memento of opening day.

Rebecca Fox, Head of Retail at HARIBO UK said: "Today was a fantastic day that exceeded all our expectations. Seeing the excitement and joy on customers' faces as they explored our first Scottish store was incredibly special. The overwhelming response from Glasgow shoppers confirms what we always knew – Scotland was ready for HARIBO, and HARIBO was ready for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This opening represents a significant milestone in our retail expansion strategy. After the success of our Bluewater opening in February and the refurbishment of our Somerset store in July, bringing HARIBO to Scotland feels like the perfect way to continue our growth story."

Deputy Leader at Glasgow City Council Cllr Richard Bell said: “This is a great addition to Silverburn’s retail offer and I’m delighted that Haribo, with its incredible global reach and recognition, has selected Glasgow as the location of its most northern store in the world.

“Of course, this is going to be a huge draw for youngsters from all over the country and you can see that popularity already today. But don’t bet against the grown-ups popping in too for some Star Mix or Tangfastics.

“And it’s great to see Haribo Silverburn choosing Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity as it’s charity partner, as they celebrate today’s grand opening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled that HARIBO Silverburn has chosen Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity as their charity partner, as they celebrate the opening of this first HARIBO store in Scotland.” Shared Caroline Young, Head of Fundraising, Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. “This partnership will help us make a lasting difference for the babies, children, and young people cared for at Scotland’s largest children’s hospital.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of HARIBO Silverburn, and we wish the team every success with the exciting launch of their new store.”

David Pierotti, General Manager at Silverburn said: “The opening of HARIBO’s first ever Scottish store at Silverburn is a really exciting moment for us.

“HARIBO is already a much-loved brand across Scotland, and this dedicated store will give our guests a new way to enjoy its playful products and iconic treats. It is fantastic to be the destination chosen for this milestone and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoy the new store."