3 . Vinyl Bar

Just after the rail bridge from the Trongate into the Gallowgate, you can find the Vinyl Bar - it’s a must-visit if you’re walking up to the Barrowlands from the City Centre. You’ll often find the latest indie band members sinking pints in here, with the staff as clued up on the Glasgow music scene and history as one could conceivably be. You can even pick out your favourite vinyl from their extensive collection to play for the whole pub (hence the pubs name) | Contributed