Hidden Gems of Glasgow: 11 hidden gem pubs of Glasgow you need to visit this weekend

Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 10:36 BST

Whether you’re in the city centre, West End, or East End - here are the best hidden gem pubs in Glasgow

Glasgow is pub city - we’ve got some of the best bars in Scotland, whether your tipple be cocktails, pints or you are just looking for a place to enjoy some live music - but what about some of the city’s under-the-radar pubs that deserve more attention.

We put together this list of 11 of the best hidden gem pubs in Glasgow that are often overlooked, whether that be because of their location, their niche offerings, or even just because that’s their chosen vibe - all of these bars deserve more attention than they get.

Some of these pubs may be well-known to Glaswegians - in many cases just through word of mouth - but to the thousands of visitors Glasgow gets every year, they’ll be overlooked, and in our opinion that’s something that should change.

1. Devil of Brooklyn

The Devil of Brooklyn offers one of the boujee-ist interiors in Glasgow - perfect for that next big Instagram post. | Contributed

2. Super Bario

Often overlooked for the nearby NQ64 - Super Bario just off Trongate offers pints and halfs alongside some classic retro arcade games in an intimate setting you just can’t find at the chain arcade-club - from Pacman to The Simpsons to House of the Dead - it’s well worth a visit if you’re a retro gamer or even if you just fancy something fun to do with your pals while you get steaming. | Contributed

3. Vinyl Bar

Just after the rail bridge from the Trongate into the Gallowgate, you can find the Vinyl Bar - it’s a must-visit if you’re walking up to the Barrowlands from the City Centre. You’ll often find the latest indie band members sinking pints in here, with the staff as clued up on the Glasgow music scene and history as one could conceivably be. You can even pick out your favourite vinyl from their extensive collection to play for the whole pub (hence the pubs name) | Contributed

4. The Grove - 8 Kelvingrove Street

The Grove boasts a traditional interior that’s so reminiscent of old-school Finnieston you'll think you've travelled back in time before the days of coffee shops and upmarket chippies. If you want the perfect summers day out in Finnieston, get yourself a pizza from Civerinos on a sunny day and eat it in Kelvingrove, before heading down to The Grove for a jar or two. | Contributed

