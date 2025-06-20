The American filmmaker and producer is in Glasgow for a new blockbuster starring Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega and Samuel L. Jackson.

American filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, and director JJ Abrams has been spotted out and about at Sarti’s sampling one of Glasgow’s best loved Italian restaurants.

Abrams, known for directing movies including Mission Impossible III, Super 8 and the Star Trek reboot has embarked on his first new project since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The film features rising Hollywood stars Glen Powell - who filmed in Glasgow last year for the Running Man remake - and Jenna Ortega. Samuel L Jackson and Emma Mackey are also confirmed for roles.

Taking to social media, Sarti’s said: “A special visitor at Sarti Wellington St!

“We had the pleasure of welcoming JJ Abrams to Sarti Bath St last night! He’s in Glasgow filming his new movie Ghostwriter and popped in for some proper Italian hospitality.

“Here he is with Renato & David – thanks for stopping by, JJ!

JJ Abrams was in Glasgow earlier this year to scout potential filming locations for the shoot. The new sci-fi movie Ghostwriter has moved into production for Warner Bros with a principal base at Leavesden studios in Watford. Filming has been taking place in Glasgow since 15June in a major production involving city centre locations including St Vincent Street, Cadogan Street, Pitt Street, the whole of John Street and Bothwell Street.

Warner Bros is producing the film alongside Abrams’ own production company Bad Robot. The two companies have a long-standing relationship, signing a five-year TV and film deal in 2019 which was reportedly extended last year. Abrams’ last feature as a director was 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise Of Skywalker while Bad Robot most recently produced several TV series including Westworld and Presumed Innocent.