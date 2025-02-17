Scotland is a country blessed with some incredible museums, delving deep into our past and examining the effect it has had on us. But for me, this one is the best.

Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life in Coatbridge is without a doubt the best way to learn about Scotland’s transition from a rural, agricultural economy into one that punched well above its weight. Most importantly, it gives an insight into the social changes that the transition brought about.

Located just a short walk from Coatbridge Sunnyside and Coatbridge Central stations, Summerlee sits on the former grounds of the 19th century ironworks that once dominated the area. With a few days free, I took my daughter along to check it out.

Putting you right in the heart of the exhibit is part of what makes it so special | National World

What you first notice about Summerlee is the scale of the place, there are around 20 acres of outdoor space and each parcel of it is filled with informative and interactive elements. From huge pieces of machinery that were instrumental in the work that took place not just in Coatbridge but around Scotland. These are a brilliantly interactive way of letting kids see just what went on in factories during this time.

However, one of the best parts of the outdoor section is Miners Row. The small cottage style houses take you through living conditions from the early 1800s right through to the 1980s, showing just how much, and at times how quickly, conditions changed for Scots. From open fire hearths to colour televisions, this is a great way to visualise that change.

Unfortunately on our visit, the Glasgow tram that runs around the site was not in use - however, from previous visits this is another great bit of Scottish history shown alive in the museum.

Inside, Summerlee is an absolute beast of a museum. Everywhere you look there’s something new to find out and a new story from Scotland’s past to hear. The interactive boards do a brilliant job of letting you hear those stories from the real people involved in them - including many who experienced the eventual closure of Ravenscraig, amongst other sites.

It focuses on so much more than just work | National World

The museum pulls absolutely no punches when dealing with those times, and further back. There is an impressive exhibition from 1980s strike action, that saw support from miners who went out during these times. It provides a thoroughly tangible touchpoint to some of the best and worst of Scotland’s industrial life.

But the museum doesn’t just focus on the highs and lows of working in Scotland. It also examines our relationship with leisure. Its impressive collection of sporting memorabilia and medals from North Lanarkshire’s clubs show how important it is that the two intertwine. And not to forget the dancing - as important a leisure pursuit as any for the young Scots of the early 20th century.

All in all, Summerlee is one of, if not the, best museum in Scotland. It’s perfect for kids who want to be interactive with exhibits and learn how it sounds, looks and feels to have been part of a historic time period in Scotland’s past. But it most definitely isn’t just for children, as someone who grew up in a town that played its own part in our industrial past, it’s amazing to see up close and personal how we once lived and worked.