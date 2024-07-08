Immersive Beyond Van Gogh Experience set to open in Glasgow this week for summer run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stunning sensory show which celebrates the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh receives its Scottish premiere when it opens its doors in Glasgow this week.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will welcome art lovers to the city’s Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from Thursday, 11 July to Monday, 26 August. And ahead of its opening to the public, a special VIP preview event will take place at the venue on Wednesday evening for invited guests including leading figures in the city. The Glasgow dates are part of a strictly limited run of shows in the UK for the immersive experience which has already been seen by more than five million people across the United States, Canada and South America. Beyond Van Gogh is currently amazing crowds in Liverpool, where it attracted 9,000 people over its opening weekend alone. And thousands of tickets for its stay at the waterfront Scottish Event Campus have also been snapped up, with the attraction’s initial run extended by three weeks due to phenomenal demand.

David Munn

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is an unmissable celebration of the life and work of the post-Impressionist Dutch master, combining more than 300 of his paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists through an epic 40,000sq ft of exhibition space.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience which appeals to a whole new generation of art enthusiasts and Van Gogh fans alike.

Beginning in the Introduction Hall, visitors connect with Vincent van Gogh through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo. Visitors then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work, awakening their imagination in a playful and dreamlike way as they are enveloped in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

David Munn

Angela Smith, Business Development Manager at Scottish Event Campus added: “Scotland is going to love Beyond Van Gogh! We’ve been working closely with Anna and her team on the exhibition install, and we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the Liverpool event – it’s quite simply mesmerising.