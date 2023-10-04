Register
In Pictures: 14 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a rainy day

There is plenty of things to do on a rainy day in Glasgow with these being some of the best

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:33 BST

As autumn hits Glasgow, it’s likely that we have said goodbye to the sunshine and can expect more rain which can sometimes disrupt your plans.

If you fancy a browse in some shops or relaxing with a drink we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places across the city to keep dry.

Whether you are heading into town to meet a friend or looking for something fun to do with the kids, these are some of the best activities to do around Glasgow to take shelter from the rain.

1. Catch a film at Everyman Cinema

Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a move in their comfortable surroundings.

1. Catch a film at Everyman Cinema

Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a move in their comfortable surroundings.

2. Get a coffee at Common Ground

If you are looking to take shelter with a hot drink, head to Common Ground for some of their speciality coffee.

2. Get a coffee at Common Ground

If you are looking to take shelter with a hot drink, head to Common Ground for some of their speciality coffee.

3. Flick through the racks at Love Music

Whether you are looking for a particular album or discover a new band, head to Love Music beside Queen Street station.

3. Flick through the racks at Love Music

Whether you are looking for a particular album or discover a new band, head to Love Music beside Queen Street station.

The Pot Still has a wide selection of whisky which will be sure to heat you up as the rain pours outside.

4. The Pot Still in Glasgow has a massive selection of Whisky’s on Hope Street - and was voted by our audience as one of their favourite pubs in Glasgow

The Pot Still has a wide selection of whisky which will be sure to heat you up as the rain pours outside.

