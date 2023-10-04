In Pictures: 14 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a rainy day

There is plenty of things to do on a rainy day in Glasgow with these being some of the best

As autumn hits Glasgow, it’s likely that we have said goodbye to the sunshine and can expect more rain which can sometimes disrupt your plans.

If you fancy a browse in some shops or relaxing with a drink we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite places across the city to keep dry.

Whether you are heading into town to meet a friend or looking for something fun to do with the kids, these are some of the best activities to do around Glasgow to take shelter from the rain.

1 . Catch a film at Everyman Cinema Sit back and relax at Everyman Cinema and enjoy a move in their comfortable surroundings.

2 . Get a coffee at Common Ground If you are looking to take shelter with a hot drink, head to Common Ground for some of their speciality coffee.

3 . Flick through the racks at Love Music Whether you are looking for a particular album or discover a new band, head to Love Music beside Queen Street station.