St Ninian's High School has been at the heart of Kirkintilloch since 1874 with school now being based at Bellfield Road having originally opened on Union Street in the town centre.

The school has around 900 pupils with the secondary being known for their relationship with Celtic which allows academy players to combine intensive coaching sessions with a programme of studies.

As well as some famous footballers attending the school, St Ninian's have had a host of famous faces as pupils as some of Scotland's best known actors, authors and musicians have also been pupils.

1 . Paul Buchanan The Blue Nile frontman attended St Matthews Primary School and then went on to be a pupil at St Ninian's in Kirkintilloch. After leaving secondary school, he went on to study literature and medieval history at the University of Glasgow.

2 . Peter Capaldi Peter Capaldi's parents ran an ice cream business in Springburn with the twelfth incarnation of the Doctor going on to be a pupil at St Ninian's before attending Glasgow School of Art. Photo: Lia Toby

3 . Theresa Breslin Scottish author Theresa Breslin grew up in Kirkintilloch and began writing when she was a teenager. To date, she has written over 50 books and was the winner of the 1994 Carnegie Medal.

4 . Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad and Scotland international Kieran Tierney was a pupil at St Ninian's in Kirkintilloch while he progressed through the youth ranks at Celtic.