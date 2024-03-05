The Israeli international is bound for the MLS.

Celtic are set to make a decent profit when Liel Abada makes his way to the MLS.

Various reports have confirmed that the Israeli international is set to complete a move to America with Charlotte FC. He has not been involved in recent Celtic matches after boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed he was not in the right frame of mind to get involved, amid the war in his homeland with Hamas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He arrived at the club in 2021 during the Ange Postecoglou era, and has made 112 appearances, with 29 goals and 22 assists. It will bank Celtic a decent profit on the £3.5m they paid to sign him from Maccabi Petah, with the Daily Mail laying out the specific figures.

An initial deal will be worth £8m and the terms have been agreed, but it could rise to £11m with various add-ons and bonuses. That means on the initial deal, Celtic make a profit of £4.5m, and if all the add-ons are met, it will be £7.5m.

Rodgers said of Abada in February: "It's more than football, it's at a human level and we have to respect that. He's training, he's working but as I said it's all about the mind and if you're not quite right or ready then I can't take any risk with him and protect the squad as well.