In Pictures: All of Glasgow’s official twin cities including Havana and Bethlehem
Glasgow has built relationships with many cities around the world over the past 38 years
Glasgow is a warm, welcoming city that has always had people at the heart of it with the dear green place having connections to cities around the world.
The first twinning agreement signed with Glasgow dates back almost 40 years ago as the city signed a friendship declaration with the Germany city of Nuremberg.
Over the years, there has been work done through the agreements as Glasgow continues to build positive relationships around the world and exchange best practice based on shared experiences.
1 / 2