In Pictures: All of Glasgow’s official twin cities including Havana and Bethlehem

Glasgow has built relationships with many cities around the world over the past 38 years

Glasgow is a warm, welcoming city that has always had people at the heart of it with the dear green place having connections to cities around the world.

The first twinning agreement signed with Glasgow dates back almost 40 years ago as the city signed a friendship declaration with the Germany city of Nuremberg.

Over the years, there has been work done through the agreements as Glasgow continues to build positive relationships around the world and exchange best practice based on shared experiences.

1 . Nuremberg Nuremberg is Glasgow’s oldest twin city with a twinning agreement having been signed in 1985.

2 . Dalian Glasgow has been twinned with Dalian since 1997 and is proving increasingly active with a number of cultural and youth exchanges taking place to great mutual satisfaction.

3 . Havana Both cities have been twinned since 2002, with the most recent initiative being assistance with whisky promotion.

4 . Turin Although the official twinning agreement wasn’t signed between Glasgow and Turin until 2003, there has been strong links between Glasgow and the Italian city through education for several years.